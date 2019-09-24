Glasgow protest demands end to Kashmir curfew

GLASGOW: Hundreds of Scottish Kashmiris and Pakistanis took to the streets here on Sunday to condemn the rising human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), and demanded lifting of curfew in the disputed valley.

According to a press release, the protesters—carrying Kashmir flags—shouted full throat slogans against Indian brutalities and urged the world community to play due role for ending the curfew that was imposed by India on August 5 to cage over eight million innocent people.

The protest was jointly organised by Scottish Human Rights Forum and Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), Scotland, which was attended by a good number of people despite heavy rain.

Alison Thewliss, Member British Parliament, Glasgow Central; Ansar Sarwar and Pauline McNeil, Members of Scottish Parliament; Fahim Kayani, President TeK UK; Muhammad Hanif Raja, President TeK Scotland; and Dr Javed Gill, Chairman Scottish Human Rights Forum led the Kashmir solidarity march.

Speaking on the occasion, Thewliss said they will continue supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, adding the world should take the notice of rising human rights violations in IOJ&K.

Sarwar said the United Nations must come forward to give Kashmiris right to self-determination, who have been fighting since long for their basic rights being denied by the Indian government. “Abrogation of Article 370 by Indian government is a bid to pave the way for genocide in IOJ&K where India has already deployed 0.9 million troops,” he added.

McNeil said the stories coming from IOJ&K were horrible and world human rights organisations must come forward and take the notice of continuous 50 days long curfew and arrests of political prisoners in IOJ&K.

Kayani hailed Scotish Kashmiris and Pakistanis for coming out on roads amid heavy rain to support the people of IOJ&K. “To stand with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir means to stand with humanity, stand for justice and stand for freedom of speech and equality.”

Dr Gill said the world powers should put pressure on India to lift the curfew in IOJ&K since there was severe shortage of food and medicines in the valley.President TeK Raja said they will continue to stage anti-India protests across Scotland till the curfew was lifted in Kashmir valley.