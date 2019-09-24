UK tanker believed to be still in Iranian waters

TEHRAN: Legal proceedings against a British-flagged oil tanker held by Tehran since July have concluded, Iran’s government spokesman has said, although he does not know when the vessel will leave.

Ali Rabiei made the comments on Monday amid growing speculation about the fate of the Stena Impero. However, the ship has not turned on its satellite-tracking beacon in 58 days nor has there been any sign that it has left its position off the Iranian coast near the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Stena Bulk, the ship’s Swedish owners, also has not said anything about the ship’s departure. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized the Stena Impero in July after authorities in Gibraltar seized an Iranian crude oil tanker. That ship has since left Gibraltar, leading to hopes the Stena Impero would be released.