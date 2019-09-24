Corbyn’s Brexit stance backed at Labour conference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRIGHTON: Jeremy Corbyn survived a Labour revolt over Brexit as the party’s conference backed his policy of remaining neutral until after a general election.
The Labour leader has promised that a government he leads will negotiate a new Brexit deal and put it to a referendum but he has resisted calls to say how the party should campaign in that public vote.
Delegates at the conference in Brighton backed a statement setting out his position and broke out into a chorus of “oh, Jeremy Corbyn” after the result of the vote was announced.In chaotic scenes, the conference then rejected a motion which would have called on Labour to come out in support of Remain now rather than waiting until after an election.
The result is a boost for Corbyn, who has argued that Labour should go into the expected general election without making a decision on how it should campaign on the referendum his party has promised within six months of taking office.
A decision on how the party would campaign in the referendum would be taken at a subsequent special conference.The vote came after shadow cabinet ministers Emily Thornberry and Sir Keir Starmer both used their keynote conference speeches to say they would back Remain.
