close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

China opens visa service centre

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

LAHORE: Chinese Embassy has started biometric verification facility for visa issuance in Lahore.

In this regard, an inauguration ceremony of biometric verification facility was held in Lahore, which was attended by Chinese Ambassador Yao Jin, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehaman Saigal.

The Chinese ambassador said biometric verification facility has been started from Lahore to further facilitate people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and to provide applicants with more comfortable environment and more efficient services.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business