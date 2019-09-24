China opens visa service centre

LAHORE: Chinese Embassy has started biometric verification facility for visa issuance in Lahore.

In this regard, an inauguration ceremony of biometric verification facility was held in Lahore, which was attended by Chinese Ambassador Yao Jin, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehaman Saigal.

The Chinese ambassador said biometric verification facility has been started from Lahore to further facilitate people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and to provide applicants with more comfortable environment and more efficient services.