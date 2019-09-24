Hospital employee gets death sentence for murdering colleague

A model court on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing a fellow employee at a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Hadeed two years ago. The Malir district’s additional sessions judge awarded capital punishment to Rajesh alias Raju after he was found guilty of the murder charge.

According to the prosecution, 25-year-old Nawab Din Channa, who worked as a receptionist at Saima Hospital in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, was stabbed to death by Rajesh, who had hidden his identity to avert arrest, on September 26, 2017. Police said that Nawab was sleeping on a bench when Rajesh attacked him with a dagger, stabbing him multiple times. The receptionist died due to excessive loss of blood.

His body was later moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. His post mortem report stated that the victim was attacked with a sharp object and wounds were seen on his neck and chest. Seven hospital staffers were detained for interrogation and a CCTV footage of the murder also appeared on social media, showing a man attacking the receptionist while he was asleep.

The accused was arrested after he withdrew cash from an ATM using the deceased’s bank account. According to the police, he took out Rs21,000. The suspect during interrogation confessed to the murder, saying that he was had personal enmity with the victim.