Governor lauds federal govt for lessening miseries of Karachiites

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday expressed gratitude to the federal government for initiating efforts to lessen the miseries of the people of Karachi with regard to their civic issues.

He stated this as he met Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi at the Governor House. Also, present on the occasion were Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, politicians Ali Gohar Mahar, Safdar Abbasi, and Mahmood Moulvi.

The meeting took into consideration the overall situation of the city and progress on the development projects being constructed in Karachi with the support of the federal government. The meeting also discussed the steps initiated by the federal government to conduct a sanitation campaign in Karachi for the sake of its cleanliness.

Separately, the governor also participated in the funeral prayers held for the mother of the parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh. She had passed away on Sunday.

He also prayed for the departed soul and for patience of the bereaved family. He said that more steps should be initiated to support the poor people for the eternal peace of the departed soul.