Heatwave subsides as unexpected rain turns weather pleasant

An unexpected spell of rain in some areas of the city, including Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, University Road and its adjoining areas, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gushan-e-Iqbal and Nazimabad, turned the weather pleasant on Monday afternoon while many areas of the city faced power cuts as soon as the rain started in the city.

Karachi was in the grip of a mild heat wave since Saturday as the temperature remained near 40 degrees Celsius. When the sun rose on Monday, sea breeze had stopped blowing and the temperature started rising. The mercury had reached 38 degrees Celsius before the rain, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said, adding that due to high humidity, the feel-like temperature was higher than the actual temperature.

Weather conditions started changing in the afternoon due to the development of a ‘localised system’, which caused heavy showers in the Hub Town of Balochistan and later resulted in significant rain in the northern parts of the city, especially Malir, Saadi Town, University Road and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where the rain was accompanied by strong winds.

“Today, the weather was hot and humid but in the afternoon, suddenly strong winds started blowing and turned into a dust storm. Clouds appeared on the horizon and it felt as sun had set. Heavy rain followed which inundated roads in the districts of East and Malir, causing immense traffic jams on various roads such as University Road and Stadium Road, and several other thoroughfares in the city,” Ali Ahmed, a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, said.

The chief meteorological officer of the PMD, Sardar Sarfraz, said due to the intense heat in the last two to three days in Karachi, a localised weather system developed and caused rain in different areas of the city. He adding that the maximum rain was recorded at 20 millimetres on University Road where the PMD has its model observatory.

“We were expecting rain on the evening of September 24 but it started earlier due to intense heat in the area. This rain brought much awaited relief to Karachiites as the heatwave subsided, while sea breeze also started blowing to provide further relief to the citizens,” Sarfraz said.

He maintained that another low pressure area was forming in the Bay of Bengal and added that under its influence, Karachi could receive light to moderate showers on September 25 and 26. However, he said more accurate forecast would be made today (Tuesday).

Power cuts were reported from different areas of the city soon after the rain started. Heavy traffic jams were witnessed in different parts of the city as people tried to rush to their homes following the rain and accumulation of rainwater on different roads of the city slowed down the traffic movement.

KE version

The power supply situation remained stable as the city experienced a fresh wave of monsoon rains. Power supply was temporarily switched off in a few low-lying areas, including Orangi, Korangi, Gadap, Baldia and Surjani, as well as in areas with a high incidence of kundas in the interest of public safety, adds Oonib Azam.

“KE teams remained active and ready to respond swiftly to any localised faults or complaints,” according to a KE spokesperson.

Power supply to strategic installations such as the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, airport and key hospitals remained uninterrupted. It urged its customers are urged to exercise caution during the rains by maintaining a safe distance from power infrastructure, and cautioned people to use internal electrical equipment, especially water motors, safely.

The KE has also been actively conducting public safety awareness campaigns through various mediums about rain safety and the threat posed by kundas as well as encroachments around power infrastructure all over the city.

With more rain expected the power utility remains vigilant and ready to ensure system reliability. In case of any complaints, customers can get in touch with call centers at 118 or through SMS to 8119 and as well as via social media forums or through the KE Live app.