Tsonga captures fourth Metz ATP title

METZ, France: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won the ATP tournament in Metz for the fourth time Sunday following a 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 victory over Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene. The 34-year-old Frenchman added to his wins in 2011, 2012 and 2015 in Metz by claiming the 18th title of his career. Tsonga smacked 19 aces against Bedene and saved the only break point he faced to claim his second title of the season. He also won at Montpellier in February.