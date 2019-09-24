close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
AFP
September 24, 2019

Two Austrian athletes face fraud charges over doping

Sports

AFP
September 24, 2019

VIENNA, Austria: Two Austrian athletes will face fraud charges over the “Aderlass” doping scandal uncovered earlier this year, prosecutors in the city of Innsbruck said on Monday.

Cyclist Stefan Denifl and skier Max Hauke are suspected of “sports fraud” over their involvement in the affair. Denifl is accused of blood doping and taking growth hormones from 2014 until the end of his professional career in late 2018.

Prosecutors suspect that as much as 500,000 euros ($550,000) that Denifl received from sponsors was obtained under false pretences due to his doping activities. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cross-country skier Hauke was seen in a video apparently caught carrying out a blood transfusion during a police raid in February. He is suspected of having breached anti-doping rules since the 2015/16 competition season and could face up to five years in jail if found guilty.

