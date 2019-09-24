close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
September 24, 2019

Muneeba, Maham guide PCB Dynamites to first victory

Sports

P
PPI
September 24, 2019

KARACHI: Muneeba Ali’s unbeaten 95-ball 57 and Maham Tariq’s four wickets helped PCB Dynamites beat PCB Blasters by eight wickets in the fifth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Monday.

PCB Dynamites chased down PCB Blasters’ 175 inside 44 overs for the loss of two wickets. Muneeba, who hit four fours, added 69 runs for the opening partnership with Nahida Khan (38). Javeria Khan contributed 71-ball 44.

For PCB Blasters, Ramin Shamin was the pick of the bowlers with two for 34. Earlier, PCB Blasters were dismissed for 175 in the 50th over after opting to bat first. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 50 off 72 balls, laced with seven fours. Sidra Amin chipped in with 67-ball 47 with six fours.

Maham took four for 35 in 10 overs, the best bowling figures in the match. This was PCB Dynamites’ first win in the tournament. They had lost their earlier encounters against PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers. The final league match of the tournament will be played between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers on Tuesday (today) at the same venue.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports