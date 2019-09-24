close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
September 24, 2019

Children library set up in Karachi

National

September 24, 2019

KARACHI: Turkey's state-run aid agency has set up the first ever children library in Karachi to support children education in the slum areas.

The library has been established by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) at Al- Khair Welfare Society School in New Karachi. The Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Tolga Ucak, Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani and TIKA's Karachi Coordinator, Ibrahim Katirci inaugurated the library on Monday.

The library will benefit some 2,000 children studying at the school from Montessori to Grade X. The Turkish consul general wished the children in Pakistan to get best education which is their right. "Libraries are very important for youngsters in their pursuance of quality education," Ucak said, adding"this is a unique place that children will always remember."

