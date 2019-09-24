close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Man hit to death

National

LAHORE: A speeding truck killed a young man on Band Road in the Islampura police limits on Monday. The victim, yet to be identified, was trying to cross road when a speeding truck hit him from behind. As a result, the victim received multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue and arrested the accused truck driver.

