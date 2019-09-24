close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Partly cloudy weather forecast

National

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was reported in the city here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are also penetrating in north eastern and southern parts of the country and likely to intensify on Tuesday. They predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at Mithi and Islamabad. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 36°C and minimum was 24.2°C.

