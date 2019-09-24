Body formed to assess dengue situation

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a three-member committee to assess the situation and to ensure management of dengue in Rawalpindi.

Approved by a competent authority and notified by Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, the committee comprises Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences as convener and two members including Chief Executive Officer/ or representative of Punjab Healthcare Commission and Director Communicable Disease Control (CDC), Directorate General Health Services, Punjab.

The committee will visit private sector teaching hospitals of Rawalpindi to identify a suitable private sector teaching institution comprising 500 beds to establish a dedicated 100 bedded or more dengue management facility. The committee will determine the requirement for human resource, equipment, medicines, etc to functionalize the facility at the earliest. The committee will make all the necessary arrangements for the provision of human resource, equipment, medicines, etc. in coordination with Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Medical University for the appropriate functioning of the said facility at the earliest. The committee will furnish an interim report in this regard within 24 hours positively.