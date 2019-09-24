Nimirta case: Sessions judge reluctant to hold judicial probe

HYDERABAD: The Larkana district and sessions judge seemed reluctant to hold judicial inquiry into the mysterious death of Nimirta Chandani — a BDS final year student of the Bibi Aseefa Dental College who was found dead in her hostel room on Sept 16 — in line with the home department’s Sept 18 request.

Official sources in the district police said on Sunday evening that home secretary Abdul Kabeer Kazi was informed by the police about the sessions judge’s reluctance to initiate the inquiry. Another source said: “We have learnt that the sessions judge has outright declined to hold the inquiry”. According to the source, the home secretary is said to have told the Larkana police that the session judge is supposed to convey in writing if he is not willing to initiate the inquiry. “Things might get clear on Monday [today],” the source added. It is learnt that one objection by the judge is that the home department has directly requested him [the sessions judge] instead of the Sindh High Court registrar who would have issued him the directive.

But no reply has been officially communicated either to the Larkana police or the home department and it was just a message that has been conveyed to the police. The Larkana police, meanwhile, remained in a fix as the “[bereaved] family is not coming forward to lodge an FIR of the incident,” said the source. Nimirta’s family members have spoken to the Larkana DIG Irfan Ali Baloch and SSP Masood Bungash. According to one source the family had expressed their trust in DIG Irfan Ali Baloch but they are not ready to lodge an FIR.

Police are keeping two students – Mehran Abro and Wasay alias Ali Shan Memon — in custody for the last several days for questioning. “Their custody will obviously raise questions and their family may also move a court for their release,” said a police source. Statements of the two students have been recorded by the police. Mehran Abro is said to be close to Nimirta and according to the police version, Abro had told the interrogators that he had declined to marry her.

According to Advocate Ishrat Lohar, a judicial probe could not be held unless an FIR is registered. Advocate Ali Palh, however, differs with Advocate Lohar, insisting that a judicial inquiry could be initiated before registration of an FIR. “The bereaved family wants a high court judge to head such an inquiry,” Advocate Palh said.