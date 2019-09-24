50th day of clampdown: Brute Indian troops detain, torture children in IOK raids

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA: In Occupied Kashmir, the brute Indian troops are not sparing the children even detaining and torturing them during their raids.

According to a report while talking to BBC, 17 Kashmiri families said the Indian forces during raids in the Valley take away their children to detention centers where they maim and wound them. Amidst the military siege and communications blackout that entered the 50th consecutive day on Monday, the residents of the territory are turning to Pakistani TV channels available on dish to connect to the outside world. According to the Kashmir Media Service, ever since Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, the demand for the dish has grown manifold as the authorities have imposed restrictions on the local cable operators from transmitting Pakistani channels. A free-to-air dish launched last year is popular among subscribers. “There is little demand in Jammu city, but people from Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri come looking for the dish, as it is in short supply in their areas. “Dealers from these districts and the Valley procure it directly from Delhi,” said a Jammu dealer.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiris have a lot of expectations from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Member and former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Rashid Turabi said, asking the Turkish state to raise Kashmir issue at the upcoming UN General Assembly session. In an interview with a Turkish news agency on the sidelines of Islamic Unity Congress in Ankara, Abdul Rashid Turabi said Erdogan played a positive role on Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and at the UN. When President Erdogan visited India in 2017 he also raised the Kashmir issue, Turabi said. “The Himalayan region is under a near complete lockdown since August 5 with the government blocking communication access and imposing restrictions on movement to prevent any protests. At this point of time we expect President Erdogan to lead and mobilise the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir besides calling for special session of OIC or its foreign ministers to discuss the humanitarian crisis in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, Turabi said.

Muslim rulers need to do something to counter the international agenda of RSS, he said referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh the fountainhead of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India. From 1954 until August 5, 2019 Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed special status under the Indian Constitution which allowed it to enact its own laws. The provisions also protected the region’s citizenship law which barred outsiders from settling in and owning land in the territory.