Sindh CM not to appear before NAB today, seeks fresh date

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has requested the National Accountability Court (NAB) Rawalpindi to set another date for his appearance in the fake bank accounts scam.

The NAB Rawalpindi had summoned him for today (September 24) to probe him for the sale of the Thatta Sugar Mills and Dawood Sugar Mills as finance minister since the payments of the mills were made through fake bank accounts. According to sources, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah through a letter to NAB sought fresh dates for his appearance and also sought the questionnaire, saying he received the letter late and will appear before the NAB on any fresh date.

Earlier, the NAB had summoned him on September 17 in Karachi when he did not appear and was summoned again on September 24 in Islamabad.