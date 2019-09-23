Pakistan-China Institute celebrates 70th anniversary of China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) celebrated its 10th anniversary along with 70th anniversary of People’s Republic of China with a colourful ceremony at a local hotel. This was the first of several events planned in the coming week in the Capital marking China’s National Day. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing graced the ceremony as chief guest. The event hosted various segments of society: major political parties, parliamentarians, ministers, senior bureaucrats and business leaders, media, civil society, art groups, students and scholars.