World urged to take notice of violation in held Kashmir

LAHORE: International Human Rights Movement (IHRM) and World Columnist Club along with civil society members held a demonstration against India near the US consulate here on Sunday.

The demonstration drew attention of the world towards ongoing 50-day curfew, lockdown and severe human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, IHRM president Muhammad Nasir Iqbal said today the people of Kashmir for peace, justice and freedom are looking at the United Nations and hoping that the world leaders shall announce good news about their freedom. Nasir said UN should decide the matter on merit, adding if India is not implementing the UN resolutions then its secretary general should decide the future of Kashmir.

Human rights lawyer and social activist Makhdoom Waseem Qureshi expressed his concerns over Indian bold and controversial move to abrogate article 370 and 35-A on Kashmir. Makhdoom said Indian PM Modi’s extremist action has created instability. He expressed his concerns over prevailing situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He added that the conspiracy to crush ongoing movement for independence with a constitutional amendment will not succeed. He urged the international community and United Nations to play their positive role in influencing India to take back its decision by restoring articles 370 and 35-A.

In the rally, other prominent speakers from civil society, lawyers, traders, teachers, students, doctors, columnists and others expressed their views and said Modi has spread hatred in the world by snatching the rights of people of Kashmir and violating UN resolutions.

The rally participants were holding portraits of heads of world top influential countries like America, China, Russia, France, Iran, England, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, Germany and UN General Secretary.

PU contest to express solidarity with Kashmiris: Aimed at promoting national solidarity and express solidarity with Kashmiris, the third five-day All Pakistan Co-Curricular Competitions 2019 will begin at Punjab University with participation of over 2,000 students from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday (today).

Seventeen competitions of different categories will be held during the five days. Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid would be the chief guest of the event while PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter will preside over it at Faisal Auditorium. Furthermore, groups of students from schools all around Pakistan will also be visiting the venue.

The main purpose of conducting the mega event is to promote national unity and harmony among provinces.

It is also aimed at providing a chance to the people coming from different provinces to come forward and talk to each other. The event comprises competitions of Qirat, Naat, debates, photography, essay writing, poetry, painting, national songs and theatre dramas among school and university students in three separate categories, i.e. School Junior, School Senior and College/University.