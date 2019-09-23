2 more Child Protection Courts to open in October

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) is set to inaugurate two more Child Protection Courts in the first week of October after the appointment of two judges for the these courts.

The Peshawar High Court has transferred and posted two judges, including Additional District and Sessions Judge Faryal Zia Mufti for Child Protection Court Mardan and Additional District and Session Judge Syed Iftikhar Shah for Abbottabad.

PHC Registrar Khwaja Wajihuddin on Saturday issued the notification regarding appointment of the two judges for the Child Protection Courts in Mardan and Abbottabad.

“The primary role of these courts is to protect children from maltreatment, violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect,” said the Registrar.

He said the courts would be extended to all the divisional headquarters.

In March 2019, PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth inaugurated the first Child Protection Court at the Judicial Complex in Peshawar. There was a plan for establishment of such courts in all divisional headquarters and districts of the province by the end of current year.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wadya Mushtaq had been appointed as presiding officer of the exclusive court.

Like the first Child Protection Court, children friendly atmosphere has also been created in the two new courts by displaying paintings, carrom boards and ludo for the children.

The courts have been prepared and renovated as child friendly places.

Under the law, the courts are handling issues related to child protection and welfare, particularly legal custody of the destitute and neglected children.

As per the Child Protection Act 2010, the provincial government is bound to establish child protection courts in every district of the province.

Recently, registrar of the high court had stated that the provincial government had returned and turned down the high court’s proposal to establish child protection court in each district.

He said the high court had twice requested the provincial government to set up separate child protection courts at the district level, but the request was rejected.

He said the provincial government had already been approached about the financial implication and provision of basic facilities in these courts. He stressed the need for proactive child protection policy.

The British High Commission and Group Development Pakistan have supported the judiciary to set up the child protection courts. They have assisted in the training of the judges, prosecutors and other legal staff regarding child rights laws and dealing of the children during court proceedings.