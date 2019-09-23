Paper leak: Test for recruitment of schoolteachers cancelled

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the paper leak in two districts, the provincial government Sunday cancelled the test conducted by National Testing Service (NTS) for the appointment of primary schoolteachers and announced a probe committee to investigate the matter.

The test was held simultaneously in 12 districts for recruitment of primary schoolteachers. Reports of paper leak emerged from Abbottabad and Malakand districts which prompted the Elementary and Secondary Education Department to cancel the test.

The Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Arshad Khan, said the tests have been cancelled. He added that a probe committee was being constituted to investigate the matter and fix the responsibility.

The names of the committee members would be unveiled today (Monday). Some reports suggested that a few days ago, similar tests conducted by Fair Testing Agency, another body for the same purpose, had been cancelled on the charges of mismanagement and irregularities.

The entry tests have become a lucrative business across the country.

A number of private testing agencies have been registered, which acquire contracts for holding tests for admissions and recruitment in almost all the government departments and educational institutions. But massive irregularities have been reported in holding of the tests in recent years.