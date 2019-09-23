16kg heroin seized, one arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Excise and Narcotics Control Department during an action foiled a bid to smuggle 16kg heroin and arrested one person from the Motorway. An official said the Excise department staff stopped a car near the Charsadda inter-change and recovered 16kg heroin from the vehicle. The official said the accused identified as Bashir Ahmad was arrested.
