Mon Sep 23, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 23, 2019

16kg heroin seized, one arrested

National

BR
Bureau report
September 23, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Excise and Narcotics Control Department during an action foiled a bid to smuggle 16kg heroin and arrested one person from the Motorway. An official said the Excise department staff stopped a car near the Charsadda inter-change and recovered 16kg heroin from the vehicle. The official said the accused identified as Bashir Ahmad was arrested.

