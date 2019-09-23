Iran holds out olive branch to Gulf States

TEHRAN/WASHINGTON/RIYADH: President Hassan Rouhani Sunday denounced the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf and said Iran will put forward a peace plan, after the United States ordered reinforcements to the tinderbox region.

"Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity to our people and our region," Rouhani said before a massive military parade marking the Iran-Iraq war.

Rouhani also said Iran would present a peace plan to the United Nations within days.

"In this sensitive and important historical moment, we announce to our neighbours that we extend the hand of friendship and brotherhood to them," he said.

Rouhani and top military brass saluted as row after row of soldiers marched past them in tight unison followed by an array of homegrown military hardware.

The parade showcased tanks, armoured vehicles, drones and missiles — including the Khorramshahr said to have a range of 2,000 kilometers (more than 1,200 miles).

Tensions between Iran and the US and its allies have threatened to boil over since May last year when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and later began reimposing sanctions.

The tensions escalated in the wake of devastating September 14 attacks on Saudi oil installations that Washington and Riyadh have, to varying degrees, blamed on Tehran.

Following the attacks, which caused global oil prices to spike, Trump initially raised the possibility of a military response, saying the US was “locked and loaded”.

Washington later expanded its long list of sanctions against Tehran by further targeting its central bank, as Trump indicated he did not plan to strike back.

On Friday, Defence Secretary Mark Esper said the US was sending reinforcements to Saudi Arabia at “the kingdom´s request”, while noting the forces would be “defensive in nature”.

In his speech, Rouhani called on the foreign powers to “stay away” from the Gulf.

“If they´re sincere, then they should not make our region the site of an arms race,” he said.

“Your presence has always brought pain and misery... The farther you keep yourselves from our region and our nations, the more security there will be.

“We are even ready to ignore their past mistakes... since today the situation is such that the enemies of Islam and the region, meaning America and Zionism, want to abuse the rift between us.

“Our logic is the logic of a Persian Gulf whose security comes from within.”

The annual military parade marks the start of the week commemorating Iran´s 1980-1988 war with Iraq known as the “sacred defence”.

Iran´s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Rouhani would announce details of the “Hormuz Peace Endeavour” at the UN General Assembly.

Rouhani is expected to travel to New York on Monday, a day before general debate kicks off at the UN gathering.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Sunday said the United States aimed to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region were for “deterrence and defense”.

Speaking to Fox News, Pompeo added that he was confident President Donald Trump would take action if such deterrence measures fail and that this was well understood by the Iranian leadership.

“Our mission set is to avoid war,” Pompeo said. “You saw what Secretary Esper announced on Friday, we are putting additional forces in the region for the purpose of deterrence and defense,” he said.

Pompeo said Washington was taking measures to deter Tehran, but he added that Trump would take necessary action if Tehran failed to change its behavior.

“If that deterrence should continue to fail, I am also confident that President Trump would continue to take the actions that are necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir says Riyadh will take appropriate steps if its investigation confirmed that Iran was responsible for the attacks.

“The kingdom will take appropriate measures based on the results of the investigation, to ensure its security and stability,” al-Jubeir told a news conference, declining to speculate about specific actions.

“We are certain that the launch did not come from Yemen, it came from the north. The investigations will prove that.”