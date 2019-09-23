Pakistan open to Canadian businessmen, traders

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan is open for business, trade and Investment by Canadian companies,” said High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar while addressing an event organised by Organisation of Pakistani Entrepreneurs of North America (OPEN) at Toronto.

While highlighting potential of Pakistan-Canada bilateral trade, the high commissioner said that Pakistan’s Investment Policy is one of the most liberal in the region and Canadian oil, gas and solar energy firms can benefit from profit making opportunities in Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan needs FDI in key sectors of interest to Canada like infrastructure, agro-business, health, Science, Technology, Innovation and education sectors. The High Commissioner appreciated the initiative taken by OPEN Toronto Chapter for bringing together Pakistani entrepreneurs and their businesses and for sharing their Canadian experience and knowledge of available resources to conduct business and trade.

He informed the forum that Pakistan’s exports to Canada have witnessed a consistent increase and with the collaboration of the private sectors of the two countries we can increase our primary export products, including textiles, leather goods, sports goods, chemicals, carpets/rugs and medical instruments. He said that through their hard work, dedication and integrity the Pakistan diaspora holds a respectable reputation in Canada and the High Commission and Consulate Generals of Pakistan stand ready to provide them all possible assistance to harness the huge potential for enhancing Pak-Canada economic ties.

Referring to International Day of Peace, the high commissioner said that it is incumbent upon us to reflect on the barriers to peace which, needless to say, is the sine-qua-non for promotion of trade and investment as well as economic advancement. He said that the inhuman and provocative actions by India in Occupied Kashmir threaten peace and security in South Asia which in turn hampers economic progress.

“Without resolution of the Kashmir dispute, peace and stability will continue to elude the South Asian region and hamper the realisation of its full potential,” he added. President, OPEN Toronto Chapter Salik Sulaiman Malik gave a detailed presentation on sharing of resources and expertise by the volunteer driven, not-for-profit organisation among the entrepreneurs of Pakistani origin.