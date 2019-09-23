Harassing female staff: Pepco team completes probe against Mepco CEO, others

MULTAN: A three-member inquiry committee of Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) has completed a probe against the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) CEO and others on charges of sexually harassing a female staffer.

The inquiry committee interviewed more than 25 female staff members but nobody was willing to speak against the Mepco CEO. According to Mepco Legal Cell officials, the inquiry committee wanted to record maximum statements against the Mepco bosses.

A senior member of the Mepco Board of Directors urged the Ministry of Energy to take punitive measures against those involved in harassing female staff. Lower and senior Mepco employees on the condition of anonymity said their officers were trying to save the skin of Mepco bosses. They said it seemed the inquiry team wanted to give clean chit to Mepco bosses. According to Mepco employees, the Pepco had sought inquiry report in ten days and the committee reached Multan on September 16. They said there was no mentioning as against whom the inquiry was being conducted. The Mepco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is the prime accused but he left Multan for Islamabad the same day when the inquiry committee reached Multan, a senior Mepco official disclosed. Mepco staffer Hafsa Tariq had lodged a complaint seeking action against the Mepco CEO, Mepco HR Director and others on charges of their involvement in immorality, misconduct, sexual harassment and blackmailing. The Ministry of Energy had forwarded the complaint to Pepco for an impartial inquiry against the accused. According to an order dated September 3, 2019, the Pepco administration suspended services of the Mepco Director Admin on charges of massive corruption. The Mepco CEO did not attend call and text messages for comment. A Mepco senior official rejected the impression that inquiry had been conducted in a biased manner. He said it was conducted in a transparent and impartial way. The official requesting anonymity said all harassment charges leveled against the CEO were baseless and fabricated.