Workers convention: Time ripe for sending selected govt packing, says PML-N leaders

SWABI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders here on Sunday said the time was ripe for removing the selected government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to save the country and the democratic order.

They were speaking at a convention of party workers attended by PML-N leaders including Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former deputy speaker of National Assembly, provincial president Amir Muqam, Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, divisional senior vice-president and others.Amir Muqam said that the PTI government had committed blunders and its wrong policies had harmed all institutions. He said the PTI government had utterly failed to do anything beyond mere pledges and empty slogans.

“The PTI government is a threat to the country. The nation should be awakened to realise the danger of its remaining in power. The delay would be more risky and perilous for the future,” he said.

He also castigated the accountability process and termed it “selective” adopted by “selected leaders and their clique,” saying that only the opposition leaders had been arrested and all the ruling party leaders were spared.

He demanded probe into the alleged irregularities in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, adding that the PTI government was not serious about the accountability process.

Javed Abbasi said that it was evident from the one-year performance of the PTI government that it was very difficult for its economic managers to boost the economy which has weakened to the core and the government mostly relayed on borrowed money.

Iftikhar Ahmad said that the slogan of change was a ploy to deceive the people and reach the corridors of power. He said that the PTI government could not lift the economy and steer the country out of the prevailing mess. He said that the government has failed on all fronts and it could not deliver on its election pledges. The PML-N leader said that people were dying of dengue, but the government was still in a state of denial and dragging its feet to provide relief to the people. He said that the masses had become disenchanted with the rulers. PML-N district president Mohammad Shiraz and general secretary Dildar Khan also spoke on the occasion.