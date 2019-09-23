close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
September 23, 2019

Ibad nominated in Imran Farooq murder case

National

September 23, 2019

KARACHI: After the Scotland Yard handed over evidence regarding former MQM leader Imran Farooq murder to Pakistan four days ago, the law-enforcement agencies of Pakistan has decided to probe former Sindh governor Ishratul Ibad in relation to the crime.

The Scotland Yard had agreed to let the case be investigated and trialed in Pakistan due to its roots being traced back to the country of origin. All the names found involved in some capacity with the nefarious deed had been handed over to local law-enforcement agencies, and the former governor is one of the names on the extensive list.

MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq was killed by unidentified men outside his North London house on Sept 16, 2009. A key suspect in the murder case of Dr Farooq case, Khalid Shamim, in a confessional statement made to the Pakistani law-enforcement officials, claimed that the party founder gave him directions to assassinate Imran Farooq in a telephonic speech to the party workers in Karachi. In 1978, Imran Farooq had helped establish the All Pakistan Mohajir Students Organisation (APMSO). When in 1984, the APMSO gave birth to the Mohajir Quami Movement (MQM), Imran Farooq served as its first secretary-general and convener. The former governor has also been named in the Baldia Town factory incident where 289 people died and 600 were seriously injured.

