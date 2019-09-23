The worthless declaring govt failed in talk shows: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said some worthless people come on talk shows and declare that the government is a failure.

Addressing a public rally in Sialkot, the special assistant said that record tax has been collected in the country under Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said donations are being collected to secure release of thieves. Meanwhile, Firdous said that struggle of Imran Khan is for the common man with the prime objective to uplift the socio economic status and standard of their lives.

In her tweets, she said that Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsas programmes are practical steps of Prime Minister Imran Khan for better socio-economic status of downtrodden segments of the society to support the destitute and poor. Both these programmes, she said, would assist to ensure protection to the poor and deserved persons.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that provision of Sehat Insaf Card was ensuring best treatment facilities at hospitals to those helpless people who could not afford expenses due to financial issues. Similarly, she said that the purpose of Ehsas Programme was to provide financial support to the poor and ensure their contribution in economic development.

This programme, she said, had another objective to end inequality and provide opportunities to the needy persons for coming out of the poverty line.

The special assistant said that 10.5 million families would benefit through Sehat Insaf Card and they may avail free treatment at the government hospitals worth Rs720,000. As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, these cards would be distributed among 15 million people in next two years.