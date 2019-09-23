Dengue epidemic: Five more patients die in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: At least five more dengue patients died at various hospitals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi over the past 24 hours.

Also, at least 10,000 people have tested positive for dengue in the country with the number likely to rise in the coming days. The health authorities confirmed the death of five people, hit by the mosquito-borne disease. Of them, two died in Islamabad while three in Rawalpindi. Moreover, 465 more people were tested positive for dengue virus in Punjab over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally of the people suffering from the deadly disease to 2,464.

In Sindh, the number of dengue patients now stands at 2,300 while two more people lost their lives to the dengue in Karachi, bringing the total to 10 to the number of fatalities.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 189 more cases were reported bringing the total number of cases to 2,502. In Balochistan the number of reported cases is 2,618.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Sunday the government was fully alive to addressing the outbreak of dengue virus in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said all necessary arrangements were being made regarding outbreak response and coordination among centre and provinces had also been increased. Mirza said Dengue Control and Operations Centre had been set up in the Ministry of Health, Islamabad, which would daily review the dengue related situation across the country and to take steps to control it.

He said that two hotlines with contact numbers (051-9212601 and 9216890) would work round-the-clock and expert doctors would respond to the dengue related queries to people. The special assistant said that there were 10,013 dengue patients at present in the country, out of which 2,363 are in Punjab, 2,258 in Sindh, 1,814 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 1,772 in Balochistan.

“There have been instances in the past when we had been twice the number of patients as compared to the figure this year, but we are fully focused and our whole concentration at present is to check its outbreak rather than doing politics.

“We must put aside politics and work in unison to address the dengue outbreak,” said Dr Mirza. During the last 48 hours, the maximum patients suffering from dengue were identified and the number may increase in coming 7-10 days.

“It is our responsibility to suggest preventive measures to the people and special hotlines have been set up for the same purpose,” he said adding that 70 per cent dengue patients in Punjab are from Potohar region.

Dr Mirza said that special study or research would be conducted in the coming days as to why the dengue spread out in this Potohar region. He said that an Emergency Centre had been established at National Institute of Health (NIH) 10 days ago and the entire statistics, also available on the NIH website, were being compiled there daily.

Keeping in view the possible increase in number of dengue patients, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister said that owners of private hospitals in Islamabad were contacted who committed to provide a total of 1,000 beds in their hospitals in case of capacity issue in the government hospitals. The treatment at these private hospitals would be free of cost, he said and thanked the management of private hospitals over this gesture.

Moreover, he said that 16 Basic Health Units in Islamabad have been made functional and trained doctors are providing treatment to dengue and other patients. He asked the people to visit these units for carrying out tests following which the medical staff would guide to visit nearest hospital in case of any issue with them. He said that health department has been fumigating the most affected areas while federal government is in coordination with provincial governments to curb dengue outbreak and provide health facilities to dengue patients.

Earlier, chairing a meeting of senior health officials on dengue situation, Dr Mirza assigned Director General Health to conduct clinical audit and physical inspection of dengue wards in all four major hospitals of Islamabad; PIMS, Polyclinic, FGH and NIRM.

A daily report will be submitted in this regard to the PM’s special assistant on health, Secretary Health and Dengue Control Room. CEO of Sehat Sahulat Programme was assigned to liaise with private hospitals in Islamabad who had offered 1,000 beds free of cost, should the need arise.

The special assistant also constituted a three-member team to oversee preventive measures. Chief Field Epidemiology Division of NIH was assigned to update national action plan on dengue outbreak with inputs from all provinces so as to ensure adequate planning, training, curative, preventive response for the next year.

A day earlier, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saliha Saeed was removed from her post as the number of dengue cases in Punjab continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) team also arrived at Rawalpindi’s Family Hospital to observe the situation.