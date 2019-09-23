close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
September 23, 2019

Sara Jamoot claims Tughlaq Cup

Sports

September 23, 2019

LAHORE: One of the grand upset was witnessed at the Lahore Race Club when Sara Jamoot stunned everyone by winning the Muhammad Tughlaq Cup on Sunday.

Having little trouble taking the lead, Sara Jamoot maintained it with every stretch it took on the miles distance race.

Results: First race: Winner Lucky Time, second Royal Performer and third Dancing Beauty

Second race: Winner Believe M, second Hockey S and third Turab Prince

Third race: Winner Humayoon Choice, second Rashk-e-Qamar and third Zoaq-e-Yaqeen

Fourth race: Winner Aya Sultan, second Buzkhushi and third Qamar Choice

Fifth race: Muhammad Tughlaq Cup: Winner Sara Jamoot, second Abbas Princess and third Salam-e-Dera

Sixth and final race: Winner Natalia, second Khan Jan and third Helena

