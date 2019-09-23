Afghanistan sweating on Rashid's fitness ahead of tri-series final

DHAKA: Afghanistan are sweating over the fitness of Rashid Khan ahead of the tri-series final against hosts Bangladesh, with their captain's participation being uncertain after he suffered a hamstring injury in their last round-robin match on Saturday.

Rashid left the field after sustaining the injury to his left hamstring in the eighth over of the second innings while trying to stop a run. He appeared in a lot of pain and the physio immediately rushed to attend to him before Rashid limped off the field. After four overs, he returned to the field and also picked up two wickets but he didn't appear to be comfortable. Afghanistan team manager Nazim Jar Abdur Rahim Zai later told reporters at the post match press conference that they are hoping that Rashid will be fit before the final but cannot guarantee his participation.