Lahore Division annex Railways Cycling trophy

LAHORE: Lahore Division with 39 points lifted the Pakistan Railways Inter-Division Cycling Championship trophy here.

Workshops Division were runners-up with 31 points and Quetta Division got third spot with 7 points.Final results: 30KM Ind Road Time Trial: 1st Waheed LHR, 2nd Shakil WS, 3rd Dawood LHR,

4th Hashir, 5th Faiz Quetta, 6th Jawad Peshawar. 50 KM Road Team Time Trial: 1st Workshops Div, 2nd Lahore Div,3rd Quetta,

50 KM Ind Road Race: 1st Qasim LHR Div, 2nd Zameer, 3rd. Usama LHR Div, 4th. Zuhaib. W.S. Div, 5th Dawood LHR Div, 6th. Shaker W.S. Div.