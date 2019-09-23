Afridi set to be Qalandars’ icon player in T10

LAHORE: Former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi set to be the icon player for Qalandars in the upcoming T10 league. The move was taken as Qalandars are going to be the latest team in the tournament.

Shahid Afridi will certainly help to lift the team amidst already-evolved teams. Shahid Afridi has always been a massive player in the franchise cricket. He is still on top of his game, delivering the goods more often than not across the globe. Recently, he displayed high-quality cricketing skills in Global T20 Cricket.

The league had previously included a team named Bengal Tigers, but that team – owned by the India-based Danube Group – have since changed their name to Delhi Bulls. The former Sindhis franchise, meanwhile, has been rebranded following a takeover by the Indian businessman Gaurav Grover, and will now be called Deccan Gladiators.

The popularity of Twenty20 leagues across the world has paved the way for even much shorter format the T10 League, and it is also finding its footing in the cricketing world.This second edition of the 12-day league worked under structures including the supervision of the ICC anti-corruption unit and attracted participation from some of the best T20 cricketers around the world. A lot of established power hitters from Shahid Afridi to Chris Gayle and Alex Hales made their presence in the tournament.