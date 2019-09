BD couple challenge wedding tradition

DHAKA: A 19-year-old bride has challenged Bangladesh Muslim wedding tradition by taking a groom to her home to marry him, with the ceremony going viral on social media and sparking debate about women’s rights in the conservative nation. In what local media are describing as a first, Khadiza Akter Khushi led hundreds of guests to the wedding ceremony at her groom Tariqul Islam’s residence in the western rural district of Meherpur on Saturday, before taking him to her home. It overturned a longstanding tradition where a groom kicks off the festivities by first going to the house of the bride. “Yes, it is uncommon. But I did it so that other women can follow me,” Khushi said.