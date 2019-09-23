close
September 23, 2019

UK will respect SC ruling on suspension of parliament: FM

World

 
September 23, 2019

By Newsdesk

LONDON: Britain will accept the Supreme Court’s upcoming ruling on whether the government’s decision to suspend parliament was lawful, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday. “Of course we will respect whatever the legal ruling is from the Supreme Court, whether it’s tomorrow or later in the week,” Raab told the BBC. Asked whether the government would consider suspending parliament for a second time - a move some have mooted as a way to force through Brexit on Oct. 31 - Raab said “Let’s wait and see what the first judgment decides and then we’ll understand the lie of the land.”

