Mon Sep 23, 2019
Agencies
September 23, 2019

AG leaves for US to seek Reko Diq verdict review

A
Agencies
September 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor left for Washington to seek review of the decision of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) slapping a $5.9 billion penalty on Pakistan in the terminated Reko Diq mining contract case.

The AG rushed back to Islamabad from the US to attend last Thursday’s pending case relating to the Gas Development Infrastructure Cess which was fixed before a three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam at the government’s request. But when the case was taken up, the AG informed the bench that he will be flying back to the US on Friday to attend to some crucial legal matters. Later, he confided to a group of reporters that he is leaving for Washington to prepare and file a revision appeal in the Reko Diq award.

