HK police fire tear gas after storming shopping mall

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Sunday to break up pro-democracy protesters who trashed fittings at a railway station and shopping mall, the latest confrontation in more than three months of often violent unrest.

It was the biggest of several clashes across the Chinese-ruled city, most taking place in or near Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations, now a familiar target of attack. Hundreds of protesters, young and old, had gathered in the New Town Plaza in the New Territories town of Sha Tin, chanting: “Fight for freedom” and “Liberate Hong Kong.”

Protesters called for a boycott of businesses seen as pro-Beijing and made a paper chain of receipts from those stores, which were then hung across the mall. Activists rounded on a man believed to have opposed them when they had trampled on the Chinese flag.

Shouting, they pushed him into a corner beside the station and cheered as crowds punched and kicked him. After 20 minutes, he managed to walk away, dazed and bleeding from the forehead. Protesters also smashed video cameras and ticket booths in the station. Some started to trash fittings at the entrance of the mall. The protesters then spilled outside.