No confrontation with any institution: Fazl

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday no ‘NRO’ (deal) would be given to Imran Khan government, adding that he had no intention of confrontation with any institution.

Talking to the media after visiting Jamia Madina and attending a conference during his visit to the city, he said that the million march, announced by his party, was meant for challenging inflation, lawlessness and other issues, being faced by the nation. He said the date for the anti-government march in the federal capital would be decided soon.

About an allegation that he had been acting as a tool in the hands of the establishment, he responded saying “it is wrong”. The JUI-F chief delinked his party with the JUI Hind over the issue of Kashmir. He said the support expressed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (India) to Narendra Modi government over the Kashmir issue was its own matter. He said the JUI-F was a political party of Pakistan, which was practising politics here and it had no connection with the JUI Hind stance over Kashmir.

NNI adds: Fazl said his party had arranged the 15-million march successfullyand it had the ability to organise the ‘Azadi March’. The opposition parties must stick to the Islamabad Agreement,” he said.

In a statement recently, the Maulana claimed that the Islamabad march would be participated by all opposition parties, adding that protestors would remain peaceful in the upcoming demonstration. The JUI-F leader accused the government of selling out the occupied Kashmir.

He said the country was facing issues of rising inflation, unemployment and unrest, adding that the people belonging to every sector were suffering. “The ruling PTI government is illegal and incapable,” he said and added that overthrowing the government would be in country’s interest.

To a question regarding Sheikh Rashid, Fazlur Rehman said he could not comment on such things. He said: “The joint strategy will be announced after consulting the opposition parties.” Fazl said the purpose of going to Islamabad was not to clash with any institution, adding that the march would be peaceful.

Later in the evening, Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Pakistan Muslim League- N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif at his residence and discussed with him the Islamabad protest as well as other political issues in the country. The two leaders also condemned Indian army’s brutalities in occupied Kashmir.