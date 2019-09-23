Iran holds out olive branch to Gulf states

TEHRAN/WASHINGTON/RIYADH: President Hassan Rouhani Sunday denounced the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf and said Iran will put forward a peace plan, after the United States ordered reinforcements to the tinderbox region.

"Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity to our people and our region," Rouhani said before a massive military parade marking the Iran-Iraq war. Rouhani also said Iran would present a peace plan to the United Nations within days. "In this sensitive and important historical moment, we announce to our neighbours that we extend the hand of friendship and brotherhood to them," he said.

Rouhani and top military brass saluted as row after row of soldiers marched past them in tight unison followed by an array of homegrown military hardware. The parade showcased tanks, armoured vehicles, drones and missiles -- including the Khorramshahr said to have a range of 2,000 kilometers (more than 1,200 miles).

Tensions between Iran and the US and its allies have threatened to boil over since May last year when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and later began reimposing sanctions.

The tensions escalated in the wake of devastating September 14 attacks on Saudi oil installations that Washington and Riyadh have, to varying degrees, blamed on Tehran. Following the attacks, which caused global oil prices to spike, Trump initially raised the possibility of a military response, saying the US was "locked and loaded".

Washington later expanded its long list of sanctions against Tehran by further targeting its central bank, as Trump indicated he did not plan to strike back. On Friday, Defence Secretary Mark Esper said the US was sending reinforcements to Saudi Arabia at "the kingdom´s request", while noting the forces would be "defensive in nature".

In his speech, Rouhani called on the foreign powers to "stay away" from the Gulf. "If they´re sincere, then they should not make our region the site of an arms race," he said. Iran´s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Rouhani would announce details of the "Hormuz Peace Endeavour" at the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Sunday said the United States aimed to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region were for “deterrence and defense”.