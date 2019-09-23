Nadal out of Laver Cup with hand injury

PARIS: US Open champion Rafael Nadal has been forced to withdraw from the Laver Cup with a hand injury, the player revealed on Sunday.Nadal said his hand was swollen and that he was pulling out of the tournament with deep regret.

“I’ve had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I’m so disappointed I’m not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest,” said the Mallorcan.