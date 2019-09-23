close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 23, 2019

Tribute paid to victims of church attack

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Tribute was paid to the victims of a terrorist attack on the All Saints Church in Kohati on its sixth anniversary on Sunday. Up to 127 people lost lives while several were wounded when two suicide bombers attacked the All Saints Church on September 22, 2013. People from the Muslim and Christian communities on Sunday gathered to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack on their sixth anniversary. Floral wreaths were laid at the memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs.

