4 of a family killed in road accident

CHARSADDA: Four persons of a family were killed when a car fell into a canal in Tangi tehsil here on Sunday, police said.

They said that a family from Pandyali tehsil of Mohmand tribal district was on way to Branch No 6 when the car fell into the canal in Bajaura Killay. As a result, Qamar, his wife Hafsa and two kids identified as Bilal and Mohammad Ayub were killed on the spot. The driver of the vehicle was shifted to the hospital in an injured condition, they added.