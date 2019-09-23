FPCCI concerned over government’s financial policies

KARACHI: A high powered meeting of FPCCI senior members including office bearers and leaders of the business community throughout the country held at Karachi lasted three hours and reviewed the current economic policies of the government which has resulted in closure of many industries; increased bank defaults, unemployment and poverty in the country. They also reviewed the most affected industries particularly auto sector and its vendor industries whose production and sales have been decreased by more than 50pc, resulting laying-off of their employees. The leaders of the business community during the meeting unanimously resolved that the government should address the issues of trade and industry on priority particularly all export related refunds including sales tax, income tax, etc., causing serious liquidity crunch and affecting exports and export-oriented industries. The FPCCI office bearers and its senior leadership urged the government to immediately hold a meeting with FPCCI and concerned industrial sectors for redressal of their issues. The FPCCI agreed to present their three years roadmap and economic plan to the government for the economic revival.

Those who attended the meeting included Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Acting President of FPCCI, S.M. Muneer, former Chief Executive TDAP; Iftikhar Ali Malik, SVP & Incharge headquarter SAARC CCI and former president, FPCCI; Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour; Tanvir Ahmed Shaikh; Mian Adrees; Zubair Tufail; Khalid Tawab; Shaikh Riazuddin; other former presidents, vice presidents of FPCCI and prominent businessmen.