Child labour to be eradicated by 2030

Islamabad: Around 152 million of youth had involved in child labour that would be eradicate by the end of 2030 according to the report of International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The report said the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development represent the unique opportunity to accelerate the process of eradication of inequality and poverty and bring the child and forced labour to 8.7 per cent by 2025, modern slavery and human trafficking would be eradicated. The report shows that 12 per cent of forced labour takes place in agriculture, 24 per cent in domestic work 18 per cent in construction and 15 per cent in manufacturing among the other sectors.

Around 70pc of child labour is performed in various sub sectors of agriculture of which 42pc of work is hazardous and performed in informal, formal and enterprises that depend on their children labours that would also be controlled in 2030.