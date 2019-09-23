Federal govt pushing PPP against the wall, warns Senator Chandio

HYDERABAD: PPP Senator and senior leader of the party, Maula Bux Chandio, said the vibes being sent out from the federal government to arrest the chief minister Sindh are ominous for the integrity of the Federation and non democratic. We are being forced against the wall and consider an aggressive protests strategy, he warned.

Chandio was addressing the media during the five-day media workshop here, held under the auspicies of Women Media Centre. The PPP senator said the federal government is bent on destabilising the Sindh government. Sometimes they try to dislodge the government, try to impose the governor’s rule and Article 149 on the pretext of cleaning Karachi’s garbage and now they are saying they would arrest the chief minister on trumped up charges. Such practices only undermine the Federation.

In the context of Karachi’s garbage crisis, Chandio asked what kind of powers do the mayor require to clean up the city and the storm drains. He does not want to do work and fulfill the responsibilities, he charged.

Chandio said Prime Minster Imran Khan has no respect for the Federation or democarcy. Chandio said Asif Zardari is sick and requires AC in his cell but that is being denied by the government to break his will, which will not happen.

The accountability process is vital if it is fair and impartial. The prime minister’s sister has been let off despite serious allegations. Scores of PTI leaders and supporters have NAB allegations of wrongdoing against them and even the Supreme Court orders against some but despite that they attend official cabinet meetings and sessions. Khursheed Shah is being harassed on cooked up charges, the PPP senator claimed.

The PPP senator said the PTI leadership seemingly enjoy persecuting and humiliating our sisters including PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and scores of other imprisoned political leaders. MPA Faryal Talpur was taken to jail from her hospital room. The time swings and never remains the same and the PTI leaders will pay in the same coin, he warned. The courts will decide the fate of these cases but the persecution and excesses must stop. Chandio said so far our actions and protests were largely under the ambit of law but desperate times call for desperate measures and the persecution of political leadership will force us to adopt aggressive measures.