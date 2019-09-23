close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
NR
News Report
September 23, 2019

Tory ex-MEP says he has heard Islamophobia from senior party members

NR
News Report
September 23, 2019

LONDON: Conservative former MEP Sajjad Karim says he has experienced Islamophobia from senior members of the party, including a current minister. He claimed that he was able to hear such conversations directly. However, he did not reveal the name of the minister. But he said he would give it to party headquarters if it wanted to investigate the matter.

A number of Conservative Party members have been suspended for posting or endorsing Islamophobic material online, international media reported.

Over 20 new cases were brought into the notice of the party that said all those members who shared or supported anti-Muslim posts on Twitter and Facebook were suspended immediately. However, the officials would not reveal the exact number of members suspended. A Conservative spokesman said the party was now "establishing the terms" of an investigation into the wider issue.

