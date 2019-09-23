Muzammil out of Egypt Men’s Future event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza lost in the semi-finals of Egypt Men’s Future that concluded in Cairo on Sunday. The pair of Roman Blokhin from Russia and Zura Tkemaladze from Georgia defeated Muzammil and Dhruv Sunish from India 6-2, 2-6(10-8). He will now play third event of this Future Series, scheduled in Cairo from September 23-29.
