Rehan, Asad guide Shalimar CC into final

KARACHI: Off spinner Rehan Anwar took four wickets to help Shalimar CC reach the final of third All Karachi Champion Trophy T20 League as they defeated DSA CC by three wickets here at the Al-Mansoora Cricket Ground on Friday.

DSA CC scored 152 for nine with major contributions from Fahad Jabbar (64 off 42 with four fours and four sixes) and Amir Raza (21 off 18 with two boundaries and one six). Rehan claimed four wickets for 14 runs and leg spinner Captain Ejaz Ahmed took 2-15.

Shalimar CC lost five wickets for just 53, but Asad’s 39 off 17 balls with two fours and three sixes and Hamza Mohsin’s 36 off 30 balls took them to the target in 17 overs. Medium pacer Imran Khan Niazi grabbed three wickets for 21 runs in three overs.