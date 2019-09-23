Two die in firing incidents in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Orangi Town

A man was shot dead in a firing incident on Saturday night near Munawar Chowrangi within the limits of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.

As a result of firing, the man, Salman Mumtaz, and a woman, Maria, were injured. They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where Mumtaz succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Responding to the information, a police team also reached the crime scene and inquired into the incident. Police investigators collected about half a dozen empty shells of a pistol used in the incident.

The police said the incident took place when unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire on the victim's car. They explained that the injured woman was the sister of the deceased and they were attacked when Mumtaz was taking her to a clinic. The police said they were investigating the case from different angles.

Mysterious death

A young man was killed in a mysterious firing incident in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Sunday. The incident took place at Mujeeb Goth in Sector 7-F, within the limits of the Orangi Town police station. The body was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. He was identified as 22-year-old Syed Haider Ali, son of Zamin Syed.

The victim was a resident of Block C, MPR Colony in Orangi Town. The police said a relative of the victim, Saddam, told them that Ali was shot when he went somewhere on a motorcycle along with a friend, Kashif. The police have taken Kashif into custody. Further investigations are underway.

Man stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Nazimabad No 1 within the limits of the Rizvia Society police station. The body was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where it was identified to be that of 50-year-old Qayyum, son of Akbar.

The police said the victim was sitting outside his residence when unidentified persons came and stabbed him to death for unexplained reasons. The police recovered a knife from the crime scene and were obtaining fingerprints to trace the suspect. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Girl injured in dispute

A teenage girl was injured in Rehri Goth within the jurisdiction of the Sukkun police station. She was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

She was identified as 14-year-old Zainab, daughter of Mir. The police said she was shot and injured over a family dispute. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.