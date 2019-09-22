close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Hamza enters semis

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hamza Khan (PAF) edged out Waleed Khalil (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) in a five-game thriller to reach the semi-finals of the Under-17 category in the National Junior Squash Championship for Boys and Girls at the Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex on Saturday.

Hamza had to gather all his reserves to beat Waleed 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 1-11, 11-6 in a match that lasted 63 minutes. Top seed in the Under-19 category Haris Qasim suffered an upset defeat against Uzair Shaukat of Army. Uzair played attacking squash right from the start to beat Haris 4-11, 12-14, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 in 65 minutes.

Results: Boys’ Under-17: Asadullah (PAF) bt Huzaifa Zahid (PAF) 12-10, 13-11, 11-4; Noor Zaman (PAF) bt Junaid Khan (Pb) 12-10, 11-6, 12-10; Abbas Nawaz (PAF) bt Tayyab Rauf (MPCL) 14-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-3; Mohammad Hamza Khan (PAF) bt Waleed Khalil (KP) 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 1-11, 11-6.

Boys’ Under-19: Uzair Shaukat (Army) bt Haris Qasim (Pb) 4-11, 12-14, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7; Hassan Raza (Pb) bt Zohair Shahid (Pb) 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 13-11; Zeeshan Zeb (KP) bt Mohammad Farhan Hashmi (SNGPL) 11-6, 11-3, 11-7; Malik Abdul Moiz (Pb) bt Naveed Rehman (PIA) 11-5, 11-7, 12-10.

Girls’ Under-19: Amna Fayyaz (Army) bt Sibgha Arshad (Pb) 11-2, 11-2, 11-7; Komal Khan (Wapda) bt Noorul Ain Ejaz (SNGPL) 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5; Zynab Khan (Sindh) bt Nimra Aqeel (KP) 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8; Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) bt Fehmina Asim (Sindh) 11-9, 11-6, 11-7.

